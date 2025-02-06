Canada’s Threat to Turn off Electricity to New England Continues

Many Americans are just now learning that our Northern neighbor and one of America's allies has been a major supplier of electricity to several states, including most of New England. Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Connecticut all import power from Canada.

It's been going on since 1909.

I personally had no idea until Canadians started sharing the info on social media sites over the last few weeks after Donald Trump ramped up his tariff threats to Canada and Mexico, all of which will raise prices around America since we pay the tariffs.

This proves Canada will fight back if the Trump Administration follows through with a 25% tariff on imports from Canada come March.

READ ON: 10 Essential Items That Will Skyrocket in Price in New England With Tariffs

According to the MSN website, Canada's retaliation is definitely an indication of how hard they will fight back.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration website, the states that use Canadian electricity are New York, including New York City, the Upper Midwest states of North Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota, as well as most of New England, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, and New Hampshire.

On a net basis, Canada exports electricity mainly to New England, New York, and the Upper-Midwest states. The Canadian and U.S. grids are integrated, allowing Canada to be a major supplier of electricity. The two countries have a long history of working together to power their communities.

What a mess.

According to the New York Post, Canada is America's top exporter of energy generated using hydropower.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Private Island for Sale This stunning private paradise in the Bahamas is for sale. As seen in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl! Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard