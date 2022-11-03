In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen.

Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie.

We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and asked them about finishing the shoot, this what we learned from the Director Myke "Foo" Furhman and Writer/Executive Producer Victoria Flores-Argue. Listen Below

Exclusive Photos, Videos, and Interviews on the Set of New Milford Horror Movie "Candlewood" is a horror film that just finished filming in New Milford, CT. A while back I got in touch with the folks behind the movie, invited them on the I-95 Morning Show with Ethan, Lou and Dave and talked about the film, and shooting in New Milford. We spoke with Director Myke Furhman and Writer/Executive Producer Victoria Flores-Argue. During that discussion, I demanded to be in the movie, telling the duo that I have some experience acting on TV shows that never actually made it onto TV. Against all odds, they did invite me to participate and I visited the set on October 20th to shoot a scene that is important. I was extremely nervous and I had zero idea of what I was in for. Below are some insider moments from my day on-set and from others.

I even shot a short film myself when I was driving up the 44 mile driveway to go to the shoot.

Look, I shared my experiences with just a few of the people associated with the film, but there are many more actors and crew I didn't have interactions with that need to be mentioned. The movie also stars: Joel Bryant - I saw him briefly, he said hi and he's beautiful.

Seen in LA Macabre, Welcome to Sanditon, Criminal Minds. Lisann Valentin - I saw her briefly, she smiled at me, she's beautiful.

Below you can see the crew setting up a drone shot.

I asked Victoria about what was next for the fans now that filming is done, and when we could see this in the theater, this is what she had to say:

"The release will most likely be this time next year, aiming for theatrical release. We will have a premiere party at Bank Street right after the release since we will be under contract most likely so would have to wait for that. Will be a blast with an after party. If people want to come they can still get tickets on our indiegogo campaign."

Something like this is fantastic for New Milford, this kind of thing can elevate people's pride and their spirit for their hometown. It's already a place to be proud of, so this just adds to New Milford's reputation and charm.

P.S. My broadcast career has opened so many doors that would have otherwise been closed in my face. I could say "I'm lucky" but luck has nothing to do with it. It's hard work, charisma, sexual dance moves and foot-only karate that keep doors open for me.

We had a hilarious discussion about the movie on 11/2/22

Below is a copy of our first interview with the filmmakers from September of 2022.

