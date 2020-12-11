Canna Provisions Offers Unique Approach for Stocking Stuffers

Gift giving is here and this for sure is a holiday season like none other in recent memory. The gifting season is already looking to be a novel one.

Now more than ever, stress levels are at an all time high with the impact of COVID-19. Add to that, holiday shopping and gift giving can tack on to those stress levels. Think about it. Family gatherings wont be the same this year and adjustments will need to be made in order to stay safe. Stress, stress and more stress.

Canna Provisions in Lee, MA is letting the public know that cannabis (especially in 2020) is the perfect gift for every adult in your life.

We recently spoke with Meg Sanders, CEO of Canna Provisions (interview audio below) and she informed us that folks are making their way to Canna Provisions for the holiday season and these shoppers already have their shopping lists ready to go as they have loved ones to buy for and some already know what will fit their loved one's lifestyle best.

Meg also informed us that there are others that come through the doors of Canna Provisions that don't have a list and quite frankly aren't sure where to start. This is where Meg and the staff are able to really shine as they can not only walk the customer through which item(s) may be a good match for that special person on the shopper's list, but the staff is really able to inform and educate the customer before he or she walks out the doors of Canna Provisions. As a matter of fact, education is key at Canna Provisions and something that the company takes very seriously.

Once upon a time, it would have been unheard of and of course illegal to purchase cannabis as a gift for loved ones but that is no longer the case as this act is 100% legal in the state of Massachusetts.

Meg also let us know that one thing the shopper should keep in mind is knowing the laws and regulations when gifting cannabis. For example, buying cannabis as a gift and "gifting" is legal, but you can't say mail your gift to your cousin in NY as that's federally illegal. As mentioned above, it's all about information, knowledge and education. That's where Canna Provisions steps in. They're not just selling you items; they're here to be a wealth of information and make you feel confident in your gift giving decisions (or any day of the year for that matter, not just holidays).

Do you want to learn more about the benefits of cannabis, gifting cannabis, laws and more? Then Take a listen to the interview with Meg Sanders below.