Halloween is upon us! It's a crazy fun time in Massachusetts! But the day after this spooky holiday, that costume you spent so much time getting ready, maybe even spent some money on will be used, and it'll probably smell and you may even no longer have any use for it. It'll time to throw it away. But wait, you can't! In Massachusetts, that would be illegal!

Instead of throwing things like old clothing, used Halloween costumes, and other textiles, residents in Massachusetts must now RECYCLE them! This law went into effect, November 1, 2022.

Sigmund via Unsplash

That being said, it seems that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection, which is the organization that looks over wasted disposal is mainly going after significant offenders. So, because your drunk friend, Kyle, ruined your pants by spilling red wine on them and they need to be disposed of, the chances are that you're not going to get raided by the police. This, according to what the MA Department of Environmental Protection's Deputy Division Director John Fischer previously told WGBH:

Our approach is to go out and conduct inspections of solid waste facilities and to identify loads of trash that have large amounts of banned material, and then look to identify where that's coming from and take enforcement that way.

Waldemar Brandt via Unsplash

During that same time that used costume law went into effect, so did a couple of other waste bans, which also includes the requirement of recycling mattresses. It is believed that the Bay State was the first to ban the disposal of textiles. Those textiles include things like jackets, coats, socks, shoes, and cloth from bedspreads or curtains. While it is encouraged that textiles that have been torn, worn, or stained can be recycled, should the textiles be moldy, oily, or wet, then they should not be recycled.

Of course, for these items of clothing that can be recycled, a Goodwill donation is always an option. There are also other directory websites in Massachusetts that can assist you with the recycling of textiles, including that old Halloween costume, as well.

