Car Dealership Tycoon Herb Chambers’ Drops Massachusetts Condo Price

With 60 dealerships at last count, Herb Chambers is the largest car dealer in New England. His car lots are filled with high-end new and pre-owned cars spanning Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Herb, according to Forbes, is worth an estimated $2 billion, so it's no surprise that this luxury car dealer tycoon owns a multi-million-dollar, breathtaking condo once listed at $18 million. It's located in the popular, sought-after Back Bay neighborhood of Boston, with a price drop of nearly $7 million.

It overlooks the Boston Public Garden and is actually three residences combined, totaling more than 3,300 square feet, located at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residence at 220 Boylston Street in Boston.

This modern stunner is listed by Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.

According to the listing, ownership in the Four Seasons residence is a rare opportunity, especially since it's a condo comprising three contiguous homes.

Herb knocked down walls and combined condo numbers 1205, 1207, and 1209 for one glorious space with sweeping views of the Boston Public Garden. It features floor-to-ceiling windows throughout and is meticulously renovated with the finest finishes in a modern style.

According to the listing, this majestic three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home, featuring a library and study, offers plenty of room for a family or couple wanting guest suites plus Four Seasons hotel amenities offered on site and hotels around the world.

Parking, you ask?

Of course, that's included. You'll have two spots to park your cars, or you can use the valet service. According to MSN, Herb moved into a new 5,500-square-foot apartment at One Dalton, which is another Four Seasons hotel and condo tower in Boston.

Let's take that tour now.