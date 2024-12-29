MA Kids Could Be at Risk Wearing Warm Clothing Item in Car

Massachusetts parents want to do all they can to keep their little ones safe but did you know it's a bad idea to put your child in a car seat when wearing a puffy winter jacket? It's true. Now you might be thinking this is ridiculous and I don't blame you but hear me out.

Contrary to popular belief children shouldn't be wearing winter coats when sitting in a car seat specifically if the coat is bulky. According to consumer reports as a general rule, winter coats should not be worn underneath a car seat harness because that can leave the harness too loose to be effective in a crash. As a result, children could and have been ejected from their car seats which can lead to serious injuries even death.

The best thing you can do to prevent your child from becoming injured is to secure the child in the car seat with no jacket and then use the jacket as a blanket or a regular blanket to keep the child warm. It makes a world of difference.

It's winter in Massachusetts and we all know whether you live in Boston, Springfield, Worcester, or anywhere in the Bay State it can get downright frigid during this time of year. Make sure you have plenty of warm blankets for your child when traveling and that your car's heat system works well.

Consumer Reports has additional tips and suggestions for ensuring your child is secure in the car seat. Also, don't forget about the pinch test which you can view in the video below.

