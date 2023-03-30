Hey Berkshire County, Did You Know This Disturbing Fact About Car Seats?

Being a father of a young daughter, one thing I wanted to make sure I had correct before she was born was that her car seat was installed properly. I was able to make an appointment with one of the officers from the Pittsfield Police Department and he came to my house and made sure the car seat was snug, secure, and installed properly, free of charge. If gave me and my wife peace of mind.

Did You Know About This Disturbing Statistic Regarding Car Seat Installation?

One fact I found to be quite surprising is that 80% of car seats are installed incorrectly. I figured the number of improperly installed car seats would be somewhat high but I wasn't betting on 80%, that's for sure.

There's a Berkshire County Car Seat Installation Check Event Coming Up This Weekend

If you're a parent who may be concerned about your child's car seat or you just want to make sure the unit is installed properly then you are in luck. There will be a free car seat check event this Saturday, April 1 from 10 am - 2 pm at Sheffield Town Hall, 21 Depot Square in Sheffield. In addition, free car seats will be available. Sheffield Police will be hosting this event and the car seat installation and inspection process will take about 45 minutes as the process includes education on installing the seat, proper use of the seat, along with general vehicle safety. The safety event is sponsored by the Sheffield Police Department as well as the Southern Berkshire Public Health Collaborative.

How Can I Get More Information and Should I Make an Appointment? 

For general questions about the event, you can call Officer Charette at the Sheffield Police Department at (413) 229-8522. To make an appointment (appointments are recommended) along with free car seat information call Jill Sweet at (413) 717-7209. If it rains, the event will be moved to the Sheffield Police Department, 65 Depot Square in Sheffield.

