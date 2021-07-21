Car Shows Are Back In The Berkshires

There is one outdoor event that people missed during last year's COVID-19 pandemic as classic car shows took a hiatus last summer but fear not: The month of August will bring a variety of opportunities to view some of the tri-state region's vintage vehicles that will be proudly displayed by their owners as the wait is FINALLY over.

For example, The Olde Yankee Street Rods will feature a trio of cruise nights at Bogie's Restaurant on route 7 in Great Barrington. A sneak preview will take place today at 4:30 pm as the event WILL be held, rain or shine. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines are strictly enforced. Donate what you wish as all proceeds will assist a worthy cause here in our community. bring your appetite as you can enjoy a variety of food and drinks and don't forget to try your luck at a 50/50 raffle ticket. Two more get togethers are scheduled for August 4th and August 18th.

On Thursday, August 5th, The Great Barrington Fire Department will host a charity event as classic cars will be parked throughout Main Street from 4 to 9 pm. Music will be provided by The Olde Yankee Street Rods. Food vendors will also be available to serve up their fine fare. All entries are subject to a $10 donation as all proceeds will benefit The Great Barrington Fire Department's Scholarship Fund which is dedicated to the memory of Rod Mead.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be re-scheduled for Thursday, August 12th and as an added bonus WSBS will be on location as "Our Main Man & Main Dad" Jesse Stewart will be broadcasting LIVE from 4 to 7 pm as we will finally be hitting the road for remote coverage of events that will be featured throughout our tri-state region. A long overdue component of being out and about in our community has finally become reality totally benchmarking the return to a sense of normalcy in our back yard.

Classic Cruisers will also take center stage on Labor Day weekend as The Olde Yankee Street Rods will feature another car show and awards presentation at The Great Barrington VFW on Sunday, September 5th from 9 am to 3 pm. The first 200 vehicles that sign up will pick up dash plaques. Bring your street rod, muscle car, race car OR custom motorcycle and proudly display your entry to the general public. Food, music, vendors and more surprises are also in store for the return of this long awaited event. All entries will be subject to a $10 donation. For more details, call Roger Bailey at (413) 329-7226 OR e-mail: rogerOYSR@gnmail.com