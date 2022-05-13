Car Slams Into Utility Pole And Flips On Route 44 In Connecticut

A very scary motor vehicle crash occurred Friday morning on Route 44 in Connecticut... and the results of the crash easily could have been much worse. The crash was in New Hartford.

A car strikes a utility pole before flipping over...

Connecticut State Police Troop B North Canaan had to initiate an extended road closure this morning as a result of a non-injury motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. The crash happened on Route 44 between Wickett Street and Church Street in the Pine Meadow section of New Hartford.

(Above: the stretch of Route 44 in New Hartford where the car collided with a utility pole)

That stretch of road had to be closed for an extended period of time as the utility pole needed to be replaced. Motorists were asked to follow a detour that was set up along Church Street or to avoid the area altogether.

(Above: A car flipped onto its roof after careening off the utility pole in the background)

The State Police in Connecticut (Troop B, Canaan) were asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident is to contact Trooper Baldwin #651 at 860-626-1820. All calls will remain confidential.

Here is the full image that is shown in the header photo at the start of this article:

According to the Connecticut State Police - Troop B Canaan, there were no injuries as a result of this crash. It truly was fortunate that there were no injuries despite the impact and the car actually flipping over.

