Car Slams Into Utility Pole And Flips On Route 44 In Connecticut
A very scary motor vehicle crash occurred Friday morning on Route 44 in Connecticut... and the results of the crash easily could have been much worse. The crash was in New Hartford.
A car strikes a utility pole before flipping over...
Connecticut State Police Troop B North Canaan had to initiate an extended road closure this morning as a result of a non-injury motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. The crash happened on Route 44 between Wickett Street and Church Street in the Pine Meadow section of New Hartford.
(Above: the stretch of Route 44 in New Hartford where the car collided with a utility pole)
Get our free mobile app
That stretch of road had to be closed for an extended period of time as the utility pole needed to be replaced. Motorists were asked to follow a detour that was set up along Church Street or to avoid the area altogether.
(Above: A car flipped onto its roof after careening off the utility pole in the background)
The State Police in Connecticut (Troop B, Canaan) were asking that anyone who may have witnessed the accident is to contact Trooper Baldwin #651 at 860-626-1820. All calls will remain confidential.
Here is the full image that is shown in the header photo at the start of this article:
According to the Connecticut State Police - Troop B Canaan, there were no injuries as a result of this crash. It truly was fortunate that there were no injuries despite the impact and the car actually flipping over.
LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore
The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.
LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you
Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.