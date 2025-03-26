Careful, Massachusetts! We’re #3 On The List For Being Invaded

Whether you're a gardener or just someone who prides themselves on taking care of their lawn, you're probably aware of invasive plants and the threat they pose. Heck, every state has invasive plant species, but did you ever think which state had THE MOST?

It turns out that Massachusetts is pretty high on the list of states most at risk for invasive plants, according to Lawn Love. The Lawn Love research team just released a pretty comprehensive ranking of 2024's States Most At Risk For Invasive Plant Species.

What exactly are invasive plants? Some of the most typical invasive plants found in Massachusetts include the Bush Honeysuckle, the Glossy Buckthorn, the Japanese Barberry, the Common Reed, and the Purple Loosestrife.

What makes these species invasive is the fact that since these plants are not native to the region, the natural mechanisms that normally control the growth of these plants in their natural habitat, do not exist.

Therefore, the invasive, non-native plants can grow wild and, worse yet, start killing off some of the native species. Lawn Love's study found that although Massachusetts is ranked #11 for the number of invasive species, we are 3rd most at risk overall.

Lawn Love compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 3 key categories including the number of invasive plant species reported and the average monthly amount of precipitation. Here's what they came up with:

2024's Top 10 States Most At Risk For Invasive Plant Species:

California New York Massachusetts Connecticut North Carolina Florida Virginia Louisiana Kentucky Alabama

Interestingly, Massachusetts and Connecticut are the only two New England states to make it into the Top 20. The next highest state is New Hampshire at #24. Check out the full rankings by visiting Lawn Love's website here.

