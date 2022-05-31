Careless Cigarette Smoking To Blame For Pittsfield Apartment Fire

A Monday night apartment fire in Pittsfield could have been prevented and is being blamed on careless cigarette smoking. Information on the fire was sent to us by Pittsfield Deputy Fire Chief Neil Myers.

Fire at Epworth Arms Apartments...

Five Pittsfield Fire Department vehicles were dispatched for a reported building fire at the Epworth Arms apartment complex at 350 West Street shortly before 10:00 PM on Monday. Dispatch had informed responding fire crews that a passerby could see fire and smoke coming from a first-floor window.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

(Above: the fire was at the Epworth Arms Apartments at 350 West Steet)

The fire was extinguished with a handline...

While en route dispatch reported the fire alarms were activated and upon arrival, firefighters found an active fire in apartment 101 on the first floor with heavy smoke spreading throughout the first-floor hallway. The crew from Engine 3 extinguished the fire with a handline while all other crews assisted in searching the large 3-story structure which includes 35 units and 45 residents in total.

Get our free mobile app

Careless smoking was determined to be the cause of the fire...

According to Deputy Chief Myers, the majority of the residents were ordered to remain in their apartments and any residents out of their apartments were escorted outside. The building was ventilated and eventually, all occupants were allowed to return to their apartments. The Pittsfield Fire Department fire investigation unit determined the cause to be careless cigarette smoking in the apartment.

There were no injuries...

The passerby's early cell phone report and the quick and efficient response by Pittsfield Fire Department helped keep a potential high loss tragedy contained to one apartment with no injuries to either residents or to fire personnel. The lone apartment, which suffered fire, smoke, and water damage was condemned and Red Cross responded to assist with alternate housing.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.