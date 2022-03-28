Carr Hardware Announces New Local Paint Line

Today Carr Hardware announces the release of their proprietary paint line, Shades of Shire, which just arrived in stores. Shades of Shire was crafted with Carr’s customers in mind, to offer them a local premium product manufactured right here in Massachusetts.

Shade of Shire’s interior line, Berkshire Blend, is an aquaborne ceramic paint that is extremely durable, highly washable, stain resistant, and high hiding. When it comes to choosing paint for their projects, customers now have a high performing locally branded option. It will color-match every color from every brand. A premium ceiling paint and a premium primer are also available.

“Berkshire County customers deserve a high quality, easy to apply product with a luxurious finish. With rising paint prices, we are excited to give our customers something new and affordable” states President of Carr Hardware, Bart Raser. “It’s a high performing paint. It’s easy to apply, easy to clean and gives you that elegant finish everyone is looking for. It really is the best product for the price in the Berkshires.”

Shades of Shire’s complete interior line is now available in the North Adams, Pittsfield and Lee Hardware locations. Select products are available at every Carr Hardware.

Stop by Carr Hardware and Lee Hardware to see the new paint line first hand. Customers are invited to take photos with the new cans, post to social media and tag Carr Hardware for a chance to win prizes. See store for more details. For more information, please visit: carrhardware.com/shades-of-shire