Carr Hardware Expands With Purchase Of Local Business

The hardware store that has been voted "Best of the Berkshires" 23 years in a row continues to expand. Bart Raser, president of Carr Hardware, announced in a media statement that Carr Hardware is purchasing Lee Hardware True Value.

That's right. After 80 years of being competitors, two long-time businesses here in the Berkshires will be joining forces, continuing to bring the best of what they have to offer.

According to Raser, Carr Hardware expects to close its acquisition of Lee Hardware on September 27. However, Raser wants to make clear, it will continue to operate as Lee Hardware True Value with no interruption in service to its customers.

Also, Joey Scapin who has owned and operated Lee Hardware since 1991, will stay on to ensure that the transition is a smooth one. In the media statement, Scapin had this to say:

“In making this decision, it was important that the qualities I value for my employees, customers and community continue. I am confident that uniting our two family business legacy will do just that. It has been an amazing 30 years with the support from the community and employees of Lee Hardware. I am honored to have served your families and businesses over the years and am looking forward to some new life adventures, including seeing you while shopping at the store. Joey Scapin

Lee Hardware management and staff will remain the same and the store will continue to offer the same great products from great brand names including Husqvarna, Benjamin Moore, Scotts, and Weber.

Carr Hardware will continue to operate its sister location just down the street. In addition to Lee, Carr Hardware currently has locations in Pittsfield, Lenox, North Adams, Great Barrington, and Springfield in Massachusetts, and two locations in Connecticut.

It looks like this acquisition will be a win/win for everybody. According to Raser, with plans to increase and differentiate products in both stores, customers will have a broader range of shopping opportunities.

Finally, Raser had this to say about his former competitor:

I have enormous admiration for Joey, Courtney and their family's business. We have been respectfully competing for 80 years. They run a great community focused store with strong brands and friendly local folks — both of which will continue.

For more information about Carr Hardware, visit their website here.

