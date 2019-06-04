Carr Hardware has entered into a partnership with Benjamin Moore to open an all-new paint and decorating showcase store in the City of Springfield. According to President of Carr Hardware Bart Rasor, the new store, Carr Paint, is a state of the art, “Store of the Future” collaboration with Benjamin Moore that will exclusively carry an expanded line of premium and professional grade Benjamin Moore products.

Raser stated “We are truly proud to partner with Benjamin Moore and bring to Springfield a paint decorating center like no other in the market today. The store is specifically designed to serve the needs of local municipalities, institutions, contractors, interior designers and homeowners, alike.”

The showroom is located at 358 Cooley Street at the Five Town Plaza, in the Sixteen Acres neighborhood of Springfield. Store Hours are Monday –Friday 7:00am to 5:00pm; Saturday 9:00am to 3:00pm and Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The stores’ direct phone line is 413-266-8235.

Here in the Berkshires, where customers can visit locations in Pittsfield, Lee, Great Barrington, and North Adams, Carr stocks over 40,000 items for all commercial, institutional, industrial, government and homeowner needs. Carr Hardware also has locations in Springfield, as well as in Avon and Enfield, Connecticut.