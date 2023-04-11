Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Junior

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pet of the Week is Junior, a cheeky boy with a big grin! Junior is a 5-year-old handsome orange tabby who is looking for his second chance at love. Somewhat of a special needs kitty, Junior is looking for a quiet, adults only home where he can be the sole center of attention.

Junior truly enjoys the company of people as he spends a great deal of time with Berkshire Humane staff and volunteers, milling about the cat adoption area, looking for other pets and attention.

An indoor-only kitty who is playful and rambunctious, Junior will need a home where his adopter(s) can provide him an outlet for his activity level and need for attention. Junior will certainly make a great companion for the right household.

Interested in learning more about this ginger boy? Contact the Feline department at 413-447-7878 x 124