CATA’s ‘I Am a Part of Art’ Returns

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA—Community Access to the Arts (CATA) presents its annual art show, I Am a Part of Art, featuring a vibrant collection of work by 125 artists with disabilities. The exhibit takes place in partnership with the Clark Art Institute in Williamstown, MA and the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts in Pittsfield, MA.

The first exhibit runs from July 5-July 27 at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts at 28 Renne Avenue in Pittsfield’s Upstreet Cultural District, with a free public reception on July 11 from 5-7pm. The gallery is open Wednesday through Saturday, from 11-4 p.m.

The second exhibit hangs at the Clark Art Institute’s Lunder Center at Stone Hill at 227 South Street, Williamstown, MA from July 6-August 25, with a free “Meet the Artists” event on July 23 from 1-4pm (reception from 1-2pm, public art making from 2-4pm). The Clark Art Institute is open daily from 10-5pm during the course of the exhibit.

Below are some examples of the pieces that will be on display (included by permission courtesy of Community Access to the Arts)

This annual exhibition is the culmination of hundreds of visual arts workshops that CATA holds throughout the year across Berkshire County, Massachusetts and Columbia County, New York in day programs, residences, schools, elder care settings, and in the CATA Studio. Through these year-round workshops, CATA artists with disabilities grow creatively, learn new techniques, and find community working side by side with others.

You can get complete details by going here

(press release and images sent to WSBS from Community Access to the Arts for online/on-air use)