The Town of Great Barrington Summer Concert Series continues this evening at the Gazebo behind Town Hall as the Velvet Frog Band will take the stage at 5:30pm. We're crossing our fingers that they can get the show in as thunderstorms are in the forecast for later on this afternoon.

The Velvet Frog band covers plenty of territory as they play an eclectic mix of original and cover tunes from the '60s thru the '90s.

If you haven't been to a concert at the gazebo yet, you'll definitely want to check it out as it is free and fun for the entire family. Just another fun, live music option taking place in Great Barrington.

Here's an updated schedule of this summer's concert series at the gazebo in Great Barrington:

Fri. July 23 - David Reed Duo (free)

Fri. July 29 - Fundraising Event Concert (free)

Fri. Sep. 3 - Wanda Houston Band (free)

Also, don't forget to stop by on Saturday morning's at 10:00 to listen to David Grover and his band perform.

