Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Sass & Dwight

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week is the duo of Sass and Dwight. This pair of 5-year-old of domestic shorthair kitties arrived at the shelter because their owners lost their home. Now this lovely pair are hoping for a permanent lasting home.

Dwight is a handsome tuxedo cat who is overly affectionate and loves everyone. He’s the first to greet you for all the petting and scratches. A playful boy, Dwight loves fresh catnip, toys as well as being brushed. He’s also a snuggle bug who enjoys sitting in your lap or curling up in bed with you.

The other half of this duo is Sass, a low-key, lovely tiger and white female cat. The shyer of the pair, she makes the perfect match for Dwight, so much so that shelter staff says they are the Ying to one’s Yang. Sass is an affectionate girl and staff feel she may exhibit a more outgoing personality once in a home environment. She loves calm attention and along with Dwight, would make a great addition to your home.

Dwight and Sass will be required to go home together through the Berkshire Humane Buddy Program.

Interested in learning more about this fantastic pair? Contact the shelter’s feline department at (413)-447-7878 ext. 124