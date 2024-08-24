Cause Of Saturday Morning Fire In Pittsfield, MA Remains Unknown

I've said it before and I'll say it again (probably a thousand times): GOD BLESS OUR LOCAL FIREFIGHTERS! Once again due to their heroic efforts and quick response, lives were saved and fire damage, while substantial, could have been much worse.

According to Neil Myers, Deputy Chief of the Pittsfield Fire Department, firefighters were sent to a multi-family house fire early Saturday morning. The structure fire took place at 11-13 Third Street in Pittsfield.

The Pittsfield Fire Department got the call right before 1 a.m. Thanks to the quick and heroic efforts of a Pittsfield Police officer who happened to be on patrol at the time, all of the tenants safely made it out of the building.

Deputy Chief Myers says that as firefighting crews arrived on the scene they observed a large column of smoke down Fenn Street. Firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke on the left side exterior of the structure.

The fire and smoke extended up into the attic space of the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame side-by-side duplex. Firefighters went to work battling the blaze and eventually extinguished the fire in less than an hour.

Fire crews utilized salvage covers to lessen the water damage to occupants' belongings. Still, the #11 side of the building sustained heavy damage and electricity has been shut off until repairs are made. There was no damage to the #13 side.

Occupants of the building were all able to find alternate housing for the night and were cleared to return later in the day by the Pittsfield Health Department. Thankfully, there were NO firefighter or civilian injuries associated with this fire.

The fire is being investigated by the Pittsfield Fire Department's Fire Investigation Unit but the cause of the fire has yet to be determined. Once again, great jobs by both the Pittsfield Fire and Police Departments!

