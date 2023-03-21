Caution, Mass.! This Food Sold At Walmart May Pose Health Risk

Heads up, Berkshire County! Once again, the good folks at the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) are reaching out to help spread the word regarding a recall due to a potentially serious health risk.

According to a media statement from the FDA, Clio Snacks of Piscataway, N.J. is voluntarily recalling 581 cases of its Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

This product was distributed to select Walmart stores nationwide between 3/5/2023 and 3/8/2023. Here's an image of what the product looks like:

Courtesy Clio Snacks/FDA Courtesy Clio Snacks/FDA loading...

Please bear in mind that sometimes otherwise healthy individuals can suffer negative effects from Listeria contamination such as high fever, severe headache, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, just to name a few.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages in pregnant women. Also, listeria can cause sometimes fatal infections in the young, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

According to the media alert from the FDA:

The impacted product comes in a single-serving box with UPC Code 854021008152, Lot Number 048C2023 and an expiration date of 4/30/2023 stamped on the side of the box.

The Strawberry Granola & Greek Yogurt Parfait Bar is the only product impacted. No other products are being recalled. Although no illnesses have been reported at this time, in an abundance of caution, Clio Snacks is advising those who purchased this product to return the yogurt bars to their place of purchase for a full refund. PLEASE DO NOT CONSUME THIS PRODUCT.

For more on the story including info on how to obtain a refund, check out the full story on the FDA's website here.

