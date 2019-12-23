Celebrate Christmas & Hanukkah In Our Tri-State Region

It's the most wonderful time of the year as Hannukah, the Festival of Lights began this past Sunday at sundown, Christmas Day is not that far away and Kwanzaa starts on Thursday and continues until the start of 2020.

After all the hustle and bustle of preparing for the Christmas rush, now it's your time to take a little break and celebrate the true meaning as to why we celebrate these all-important days in the religious calendar.

A Hanukkah celebration presented by Chabad of the Berkshires will be held on December 24th at the Holiday Inn on West Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Reservations for the 4 pm get-together are recommended by logging on here. A menorah lighting takes place at sundown followed by a kids concert featuring Bubblemania and entertainment by Yoel Sharabi that will truly rock the house. Refreshments will also be available

On Tuesday, December 24th, the First Congregational Church located at 34 Main Street in South Egremont, Massachusetts will hold their annual Christmas Eve candle light service beginning at 7 pm. The public is welcome to join in the festivities and it's also a good opportunity to pay it forward as a good will offering will be collected as all proceeds will assist St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and Shriner's Hospital for Children.

In neighboring Columbia county, a Christmas Day service will take place at 10 am on Wednesday morning as those in attendance will bring in the holiday to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ as The Church of St. John In the Wilderness on route 344 in Copake Falls.

Later in the afternoon, a community Christmas dinner will be served from 2 to 5 pm at The Copake Park Building located at 305 Mountain View Road as all area residents can get together and partake in some Christmas cheer. Walk-Ins are welcome for this free event and if you have time to lend a hand, volunteers are needed. You can call Coleen at 1-518-576-1208 or Sheri at 1-518- 929-0594.

From all of us, to all of you: HAPPY HOLIDAYS