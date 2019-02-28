Celebrate International Women’s Day Locally

The Sheffield Senior Center located at 25 Cook Road in Sheffield will celebrate International Women’s Day with a lecture “Living in the Muslim World” on March 8 @ 1:00 P.M.

Sheffield resident, Gillian Hettinger will give a talk and power point presentation of her personal journey of living in Saudi Arabia and the cultural difference she encountered.

Lecture is free to the public. Refreshments will be served. For more information, please contact the Sheffield Senior Center 413-229-7037.

(press release sent to WSBS from Madonna Meagher, Assistant to the Council on Aging Executive Director at the Sheffield Senior Center for online and on-air use, article image taken from the Friends of the Sheffield Senior Center Facebook page )