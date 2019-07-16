Celebrating A Historic Milestone In The Berkshires

On July 16th, 1969 Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins began a journey that would signify one of the most worldwide historical moments that still resonates to this day as the crew of Apollo 11 lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida into outer space and ventured to where no man has gone before: THE MOON.

5 days later on July 20th the premonition given by our 35th President, John F. Kennedy finally came true as Neil Armstrong was the first man to set foot on the moon, a milestone that has yet to be experienced since the United States started sending astronauts to experience treks to untapped areas beyond planet Earth. The memorable words of "One Small Step For Man and One Giant Leap For Mankind" continues to acknowledge this first time accomplishment which later resulted in 6 more trips to the moon for the Apollo program, 5 of them being successful with the exception of Apollo 13 which had to turn back to Earth in 1970 due to technical problems with that particular spacecraft.

Now is your chance to relive these historical moments as The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the historic moon landing with an exhibit entitled "One Giant Leap For Mankind" as you can check out vintage photographs, original art and rare archival footage. You can also view Look Magazine's publishing of Norman Rockwell's original oil painting featuring Neil Armstrong's historic first step into this uncharted territory along with a rich selection of historically significant artifacts and memorabilia that will truly bring you back in time to this momentous occasion from back in 1969.

A pair of special events will also be offered to the public including a Moon Landing Family Night on Thursday, July 18th from 5 to 7 pm where you can explore, create and celebrate the historic Apollo 11 mission through family oriented gallery chats, art-making, dancing and lawn games.

On the 50th anniversary, July 20th, "Woodstock To The Moon: 1969 Illustrated" will feature a day long programs of events will take center stage from 10 am to 5 pm including a special gallery talk that begins at 2 pm.

This series of programs is free with your Museum admission upon entry. Adults get in for $20, $19 for students with a valid ID, senior citizens are charged only $18, $17 for military veterans and children 18 and under are admitted free of charge. For more information on future happenings at Norman Rockwell's iconic Museum, log on to their web site by going here.