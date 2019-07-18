Celebrating a Milestone Birthday This Saturday

Construct Inc., whose mission is to change and save lives through housing options and a continuum of related services, is celebrating their 50 birthday with a summer celebration this Saturday at Ski Butternut. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the event is to be guaranteed fun for the entire family. This event will be loaded with entertainment and activities.

Children

For the kids, Roger The Jester will be there entertaining with his array of props and participants. In addition, take a ride down the super slide, bounce around in the bouncy house, enjoy face painting, take a shot at corn hole and learn some tricks with Berkcirque. Everyone will be able to cool off as a misting tent will be on premises.

Music and Dancing

Get ready to dance as there will be an all star music lineup that begins at 6:30 including Rob Sanzone and the Transmitters, The Skeeters (a Skeeter Davis tribute band), the Pointed Man Band (coming all they was from Portland, Oregon) and Berkshire Bateria.

Raffle and Prizes

Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, there will be a free raffle which includes your chance to win tickets to Ski Butternut for next season, a spa day at Canyon Ranch and two tickets to see 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway.

Food and Dessert

There will be food trucks providing hot dogs, hamburgers and more. In addition, attendees can bring their own picnic and cooler. Speaking of food, there will be a seven foot birthday cake for all to enjoy courtesy of the first and second graders from Muddy Brook Elementary School. Yes seven feet.

The above is just a few of the exciting activities available this Saturday and don't forget the celebration concludes with the big fireworks show. Construct's 50th birthday bash is not to be missed. The cost is $20 per car (less if you are on W.I.C., food stamps etc) and the money raised goes toward's Construct's mission which in turn will benefit the community. WSBS will be broadcasting live from 4-6 pm, we'll see you there.