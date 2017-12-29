Celebrating New Year’s Safely: Examining at the Options

New Year's Eve is days away and the question lies how should I celebrate? For me, I tend to stay in with my wife and a couple other family members and play some board games, watch movies, eat great food and then at midnight watch the ball drop. It seems that going out to celebrate is less of a trend than it used to be which makes sense. For one thing, it can be costly and you just spent a decent chunk of change on holiday/Christmas gifts. Plus, you have to be concerned about the drunk driver aspect which getting hit by a drunk driver is never a fun way to kick off the new year.

Once again, I will be staying in this year and having a relaxing, low key, fun time with family. Especially with these frigid temps, it would be difficult to get me to leave my cozy nest. Whichever option you choose, make sure you keep you, your friends and your family safe. If you are going to partake in alcoholic celebrations, make sure you have a designated driver on tap. In closing, here's to an exciting 2018 and Happy New Year from all of us at WSBS!