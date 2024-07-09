WOW: 140 Celebrities Born In MA…Any From Your Town? (Photos)

Massachusetts is an ideal place for travel and laying down roots. The Bay State has great schools and excellent job opportunities. Massachusetts is also one of the top states to raise a family. Plus, our great state encompasses a number of cultural aspects and attractions including art, sports, nature, history, and more. With the benefit of being able to experience and enjoy all four seasons, who wouldn't want to come here?

Many Big-Name Celebrities Were Born in Massachusetts

Not only is Massachusetts an ideal place to live and visit but did you know that Massachusetts is the birthplace of many celebrities? I never really realized how many famous people were from here until I started doing some digging. The list of names is astounding. There are so many of your favorite actors, actresses, athletes, and more that you see on the big screen who were born in Massachusetts. From Boston, Springfield, Salem, Pittsfield, Fall River, Framingham, Somerville, Brockton, Williamstown, Great Barrington, Worcester, and everywhere in between, Massachusetts is the birthplace of many and I mean many celebrities.

Not only is Massachusetts the birthplace of many celebrities, but quite a few of these celebrities come back to visit the Bay State as they are proud of their roots. There's a chance you may have walked by one of them in a public place and didn't realize it. In addition, some celebrities not born in Massachusetts have made their home here for various reasons. Whether it's the open spaces, the friendly folks, or the laid-back way of life, many celebrities want a piece of Massachusetts.

Let's Take a Look at Who's From Massachusetts

In the past, we have published lists spotlighting Massachusetts-born celebrities and even though it would take hours to compile every Massachusetts-born celebrity into one article we have gone back and added in some more celebrities who were born in the Bay State. So without further ado let's take a look at 140 celebrities who were born in Massachusetts.

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images

