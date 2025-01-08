Before Fame, Massachusetts Celebrity Played Hockey and Delivered Mail

It's amazing how many celebrities were born in Massachusetts. The list which you can check out below goes on and on. Many celebrities of course were born in Boston but you also have people like Elizabeth Banks who hailed from smaller areas like Pittsfield. Then there is actor and comedian Steve Carell who was born in Concord. We'll get to Steve in a bit.

Lately, I've been interested in learning about what celebrities did for work or fun before becoming famous. After all, they're people just like us who have dreams, hobbies, and struggles outside of their famed profession. For example, in a previous article, I mentioned how John Cena struggled to find a job in his field and ended up living out of a car and then in a garage. Catch up on that one by going here.

Back to Steve Carell. Before becoming famous and going all in with his comic and acting pursuits, Steve had a passion for playing hockey. In the 1980s Steve Carrell attended Denison University and was a goalie for the school's team for four years.

After college, Steve was just like the rest of us and had to find a job. He worked as a USPS mail carrier in Littleton, Massachusetts, but quit after seven months because his boss told him he was not very good at the job and needed to be faster.

Even though Steve struggled in his mail career I would say everything worked out for him as he has had a star-studded career on the big screen starring in beloved television shows and movies like 'The Office,' 'The 40 Year-Old Virgin,' 'Evan Almighty" and more.

