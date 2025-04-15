Warning to Pregnant Women Who Purchased Vegetables in New York

If you purchase your vegetables in New York, you may want to check your refrigerator, as a voluntary recall has been issued for a brand of celery.

Marketside Celery sold at Walmart stores in New York has been recalled because a specific lot may be contaminated with Listeria, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

What is Listeria?

As stated by the Mayo Clinic

Listeria infection is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be very serious for pregnant women, people older than 65 and people with weakened immune systems. It's most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products. Healthy people rarely become ill from listeria infection, but the disease can be fatal to unborn babies, newborns and people with weakened immune systems. Prompt antibiotic treatment can help curb the effects of listeria infection.

The other thing to know about listeria bacteria is that it can survive refrigeration and freezing.

There is Some Good News for New York Shoppers

The good news is that the celery product is no longer on store shelves. The contaminated product was sold at Walmart stores in New York. Here's the product information:

Product UPC Code: 6 81131 16151 0

Lot Code: P047650

Best If Used by Date: 03/23/2025

Pack Size & Packaging: 4/1.6-ounce, bag

You can view an image of the package by going here.

If you purchased the celery at a Walmart store in New York, whether it's Albany, Hudson, Ithaca, or any Walmart store in the Empire State that has the aforementioned product information, you should discard it immediately or return it for a refund. To see a complete list of states under the recall, along with more information, go here.

