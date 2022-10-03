Certain Cheeses Sold At Local Supermarkets Pose Possible Health Risk
Heads up, Berkshire County residents. If you purchased certain types of cheeses at Price Chopper or Stop & Shop recently, then you should know about a voluntary recall that's been announced over potential health risks.
That's right, family, friends, and neighbors. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, Michigan has announced a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.
In case you're not familiar with the possible health risks of Listeria contamination, it can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in small children. It can also pose health risks to the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.
Even healthy people can experience short-term effects such as severe headaches, nausea, diarrhea, and more. Sadly, Listeria contamination can also cause miscarriages among pregnant women.
According to the Food and Drug Administration, all Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best-by dates through 12/14/2022 are subject to voluntary recall.
The products were distributed from August 01, 2022, through September 28, 2022, to supermarkets, wholesale and retail stores nationwide including but not limited to Safeway, Market Basket, Price Chopper, Stop & Shop, and Whole Foods.
Keep in mind that all of the Old Europe Cheese brands come in different packaging depending on where the products are bought. For instance, if you purchased these products at Price Chopper/Market 32 they would look something like this:
And if you purchased any of these cheese products at Stop & Shop, they'll look something along these lines:
It happens all the time. Retailers may repackage bulk items into smaller containers and sell them in this fashion. The bottom line is that the voluntary recall is for Brie and Camembert cheese and the list of the different names that they are sold under is fairly long, but it is inclusive.
To take a look at the list for yourself, or for more info in general, please visit the FDA's website here.