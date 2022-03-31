Certain Massachusetts Residents Can Get 2nd COVID-19 Booster Dose

If you have been waiting to get a second COVID-19 vaccine booster does, the time has come to do so. Some may just feel like they want another does, and some have been given advice from their physician to get one. No matter what your reason is, if you meet certain guidelines, these shots are now available to you.

New recommendations from the Federal Government...

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that following updated recommendations from the federal government, all residents aged 50 and older or individuals who are younger with certain medical conditions may now access a second COVID-19 booster.

According to the governor, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that certain immunocompromised individuals and all individuals over the age of 50 get an additional booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Who specifically is eligible?

Who is eligible for the second booster? Those 50 years of age or older are eligible at least 4 months after getting a first booster dose, those 18 or older with certain medical conditions can get the booster at least 4 months after a first booster dose, and finally, those who are 12 and older with certain medical conditions may get a second Pfizer booster at least 4 months after their first booster.

You can get more information on the conditions that are eligible, HERE.

Additional eligibility...

In addition, per the CDC, individuals 18 and older who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

If you are eligible, here are the steps to find a convenient location for getting a second COVID-19 Booster:

Visit the Vaxfinder tool at vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of hundreds of locations to receive a booster and to book an appointment.

For individuals who are unable to use Vaxfinder, or have difficulty accessing the internet, the COVID-19 Vaccine Resource Line (Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) is available for assistance by calling 2-1-1 and following the prompts. This service is available in English and Spanish and has translators available in approximately 100 additional languages.

Individuals with questions about the booster or their eligibility should contact their healthcare provider.

Vaccines are still the best preventative measure...

Vaccines including boosters are the most effective and widely available tool we have to prevent COVID infection, severe disease, and death. ~Dr. Larry Madoff, Medical Director of DPH’s Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences

