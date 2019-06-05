Chamber Self-Help Visitors’ Booth Opened in Egremont (Photos)

EGREMONT, MA – Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce employees, board members, Egremont Select board members, and Visitors’ Booth contractor, Steven Seddon of SS Home Improvements, gathered on June 4th at noon on the property of Kenver Limited at 39 Main Street, South Egremont for an informal ribbon cutting to initiate the new Chamber Visitors’ Booth.

Executive director Betsy Andrus says, “We began planning the Visitors’ Booth two years ago with the intent to collaborate with local contractors and create a “green” project.” With the generosity of community members, the Chamber received vintage solid-wood doors, which were transformed into a solid structure fit for withstanding the elements.

Community members and Chamber board members volunteered time to create the structure overseen by Seddon of SS Home Improvements. Volunteers included Dan Stanyon, Salisbury Bank, Dawn Stanyon, Professionality Consulting, Laurie Seddon, SS Home Improvements, Scott Rote, Wheeler & Taylor Insurance, Michael Hale, FBI, and Andrus.

Whether you’re local or visiting our area, the booth can be helpful and is loaded with maps, local information and local events. The booth is a membership perk developed to highlight the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce members. There is a cork board for the Town of Egremont to post events and other town information.

The Town of Egremont is divided with multiple hubs; Kenver Ltd. owner Lucinda Vermeulen stepped forward and offered her property because of its great central location. Egremont is one of the Southern Berkshire Chamber’s nine towns, which include Alford, Egremont, Sheffield, Great Barrington, New Marlborough, Monterey. Sandisfield, Otis, Mount Washington. Each town was asked if they would like to host a Visitors’ Booth. To date, five have accepted. The Chamber is now in search of the next contractor to build and sponsor the next booth, which will be located in Otis.

Questions about the Visitors’ Booth project or about the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce? Please contact Betsy Andrus at (413) 528-4284, betsy@southernberkshirechamber.com

Featured Image : Ribbon Cutting: (L-R) Steve Seddon of SS Home Improvements; George McGurn, Egremont Select Board Chair; Julie Hannum, Board Presidents, Southern Berkshire Chamber; Rachel Coll, Chamber Member Service Coordinator; Mary Brazie, Egremont Select Board Member; Betsy Andrus, Chamber Executive Director; and Spring Burke, Salisbury Bank.

