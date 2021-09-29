On a perfect September day this past Sunday, the Hurricanes tried to downpour on the Chargers (2-2). On the 4th play of the game, the Hurricanes took an inside counter 40 yards for a touchdown and added the 2-point conversion making it 8-0. The Chargers refused to be discharged, after a big 22-yard scamper by Mateo Buffoni, Cooper Bunce was able to get the corner for a 12-yard TD run and he added the two-point conversion as he powered through 2 defenders. On the ensuing kickoff, the Hurricanes took the lead back as they went 75-yards untouched to the endzone. Noah Inthirath came out with a huge tackle on the two-point conversion to keep deficient at 6.

Once again, the Chargers kept their charge and responded with an 8 play 52-yard drive that was capped off by a Bunce 18-yard TD run. Bunce then took the ball around the left side to convert the crucial two-point conversion to make it 16-14. The rest of the way the Chargers' defense stood strong and held for the victory.

On offense, Matthew Vallone took the ball 5 times for 18 yards and added a catch for 12 yards, Sean Fenig ran it hard taking 4 totes for 36 yards, Bunce finished with 39 yards on the ground, and 12 in the air. The offensive line, Trey Hyde, Mason Reiners, Jaheem Dumpson, Jordan New, and Coulson Sutherland, won the battles all day in the trenches.

On defense, the Chargers remained disciplined with 10 players recording a tackle. Jaheem Dumpson had a big day with 4 tackles including a sack, 2 assisted tackles, and 1 force fumble. Johnny Ireland ended with 3 solo tackles and 2 assisted tackles, Vallone had a nice day with 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted, a QB pressure, and a fumble recovery, and Bunce ended with 2 solo tackles, 1 assisted tackle, and an interception. Chase Peyre, Jordan New, and Inthirath played stellar on defense all day.

The Chargers will return to action on Saturday when they head north to play North Adams.

