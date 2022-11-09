2 More Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Will be Missing from Regular TV This Year

Berkshire County residents are in for somewhat sad news as two more Peanuts' holiday specials will be unavailable from regular television this year. If "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" and/or "A Charlie Brown Christmas" are part of your holiday traditions, you won't be able to view those specials on broadcast or cable television this holiday season. This was the case back in October with "It's The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown."

There are Other Ways You Can Watch the Specials This Year

As was the case with "It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown," the two-holiday specials will be offered for free on the Apple TV+ app streaming service. According to 9to5Mac, Apple TV+ will be offering free short windows of the holiday specials, so you'll be able to watch them even if you don't have a subscription to the streaming service. I guess you could call this "try before you buy." The free window for the Thanksgiving special will be from November 23 through November 27. The free window for the Christmas special will be from December 22 through Christmas Day.

Don't Want to Watch the Specials on Streaming Services? No Problem

If watching programming on streaming services isn't your thing, you can scoop up copies of the two Charlie Brown Holiday specials on DVD and or Blue Ray on Amazon for about $10 - $15 depending on which movie and format you choose to purchase. You can also watch the movies in segments on YouTube. So, even though you can't watch the Charlie Brown specials on traditional television this year, it's good to know we're not completely left in the dark.

