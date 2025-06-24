If we know one thing about Massachusetts, we know the state is full of some of the most unique and charming small towns. Of course, given the fact that we are officially in the Summer months, which is always a great time to travel, one of the most popular things is to be on or near the water. But what if you can't always make it out to the coast. How about lakeside? In fact, what about a unique small town in the Bay State that is now being called the most charming lakeside town in the state?

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' has recently made its choices for the most charming lakeside towns in every state. While Massachusetts has plenty of great towns that are right on the coastline, what about all the other charming towns throughout the state that are adjacent to some other bodies of water that aren't on the coast? That happens to be the case for this particular spot.

What is the Most Charming Lakeside Town in Massachusetts?

There's a few reasons why the Berkshires is such a popular spot to travel to for tourists and vacationers throughout the year. One of them happens to be because of the town that is most charming lakeside town in the Bay State. That town is Great Barrington.

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about the southern Berkshire County spot being chosen as the most charming lakeside town in Massachusetts:

Great Barrington, with a population of around 7,000, was once named the best small town in the US by Smithsonian, which praised its blend of semi-rural charms and big-city convenience. At its heart is Railroad Street, with locally focused restaurants, independent stores, and historic structures like the Mahaiwe Block, a 1905 Vaudeville theater. The town encompasses several bodies of water including the glorious Lake Mansfield, surrounded by parkland and with its own beach.

If you can't make it out to the coast this Summer, perhaps you may want to venture to western Massachusetts and take in all of what Great Barrington has to offer. After all, it is the most charming lakeside town in the state.

