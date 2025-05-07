If you reside in Massachusetts, you are well aware that the Bay State has some pretty unique, charming, and certainly aesthetically pleasing, small towns throughout the state. It seems we really lucked out when it comes to being here. However, recently one had the distinct honor of being named the most beautiful town in Massachusetts. And if you've been through there, you probably get why.

The popular travel publication, known as 'Culture Trip' recently dropped their picks on us for the "most beautiful towns to visit in each U.S. state". This unique town has just about the right amount of charm to distinguish it from all others in the Bay State.

What is the Most Beautiful Town to Visit in Massachusetts?

According to 'Culture Trip', you would need to make your way to the east coast to find this spot. In fact, it is located on Martha's Vineyard, so plenty of visitors are probably well aware of this popular small town as well. The town that was recently named the most beautiful town to visit in Massachusetts is Edgartown.

'Culture Trip' had this to say about this popular tourist spot on Martha's Vineyard, "The idyllic summer destination. Take a stroll along the rows of historic whaling captains’ houses, or just relax on the beautiful beaches."

Not only that, but as previously reported, it was also chosen as one of the best coastal towns in the U.S. by 'Travel + Leisure', who had plenty of reasons to say so:

Only accessible by boat and plane, Martha's Vineyard is no stranger to tourists. This island off the coast of Massachusetts is home to six small towns, each with its own unique identity and community feel. Edgartown is widely thought to be the prettiest of them, with its stately, American flag-adorned homes and the historic Cape Poge Lighthouse. Spend the day lounging by the water at South Beach, or take the ferry to Cape Poge Wildlife Refuge, a pristine barrier beach on Chappaquiddick Island.

Sometimes it can be better to just show you than tell you about why it's the most beautiful town to visit in the Bay State.

If you haven't been there, perhaps that's a new destination to put on the agenda for a road trip, whether it's during the Summer, or perhaps even sooner with a Spring vacation.

