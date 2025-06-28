The Summer temps in Massachusetts have started to hit hard this past week, which means it's primetime to hit the coast! So, where would be the spot on the coast you'd be headed to? It seems that one of the Bay State's coastal towns is not just one of the best in New England, or in the U.S., but in the entire world!

It's no secret that Massachusetts has over 1,500 miles of coastline. That means we not only have some of the bigger cities sitting along the coast, but also some smaller towns that are perfect travel destinations for the warmer temperatures during any given year.

The lifestyle publication 'Yardbarker' has posted their 25 Adorable Coastal Towns to Visit Around the World. Sure enough, it's almost a given that a Massachusetts spot would make the list.

What Massachusetts Town is Among the Most Adorable Coastal Towns in the World?

If you're looking for a spot on the coast that's among the most adorable in the world, you might want to look at taking a visit to Rockport, MA.

It's tough to argue against any coastal town in Massachusetts being among the most adorable in the world. Here's what 'Yardbarker' had to say about why Rockport is one of the most adorable coastal towns in existence across the globe:

Massachusetts is full of well-known beach spots such as Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard. But if you’re looking to skip the crowds, look no further than Rockport. Just outside of Boston, it’s less busy and more refreshing than other more popular locations.

We're starting to hit our stride for the Summer months and it's starting to heat up! But there's still plenty of time to plan a trip to the coast! Especially since we have one of the most adorable coastal towns in the world, which is just a short road trip away. Enjoy, Massachusetts!

