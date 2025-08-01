Massachusetts is home to some pretty amazing small towns throughout the state. It doesn't matter whether you're wanting to take a weekend getaway or perhaps there's one hosting a fun festival or some sort of event, there's always a great small town around the Bay State that's something to take in. And as is typical with those towns, it's always a popular idea to host such an occasion on Main Street. As it turns out, Massachusetts has a town with one of the most beautiful main streets in America.

The well known lifestyle publication 'Reader's Digest' made their picks for the 20 Most Beautiful Main Streets in America. It might not even be all that much of a surprise that Massachusetts snagged a spot on the list with one of its thriving towns being named as having one of the most beautiful main street's in the nation.

What Massachusetts Town's Main Street is Among the Most Beautiful in America?

It's been known for being a great go-to for a getaway, being on Cape Cod. But the town with the one of most beautiful main streets in America is Provincetown, MA.

Keep in mind that main streets aren't always exactly called "Main Street". In Provincetown, their main street that is the place to be is known as Commercial Street. Here's what 'Reader's Digest' had to say about that strip and why it belongs on their list of the most beautiful main streets in America:

About 120 miles from Boston by car, this Cape Cod vacation town is known for its vibrant arts scene and friendliness to the LGBT community. Commercial Street, the town’s main street, has cute buildings in the Queen Anne style to denote that the beach is nearby. Homes, bed and breakfasts, art galleries, shops, and restaurants mix seamlessly on this bustling main street.

It's always cool to see towns with communities that continue to thrive throughout the Bay State, and especially when they get recognized on a national level for it. Perhaps it's your next getaway! Just be sure to check out Commercial Street in P-Town!

8 Massachusetts Cities That Have the Best Downtowns Gallery Credit: Google Maps