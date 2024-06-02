I think one thing most of us can agree on is that food is not getting cheaper anytime soon. Whether you are grocery shopping or dining out, it seems like nowadays you can burn a hole in your wallet just buying food and Massachusetts is no different. Of course, this makes things even tougher than they are for folks who are trying to make ends meet as fuel, rent, mortgage, diapers, and more everyday necessities are on the rise when it comes to trying to stay on a budget.

There are Ways Massachusetts Folks Can Cut Back on Their Food Costs

If you are finding that your food costs are getting out of hand, there are ways you can save. In addition to cutting coupons and discovering the best deals and sales from week to week, you may want to consider trying a different grocery store altogether. Ramsey published an article listing The Cheapest Grocery Stores in America 2024 and out of the 10 stores on the list Aldi landed at #1 which is good news for Massachusetts shoppers. Why is this good news? Well, if you live in Massachusetts and want to switch to ALDI, the chain has 21 locations throughout the Baystate.

ALDI is the Cheapest Grocery Store in The United States and This is Great News for Massachusetts Shoppers But How Does the Supermarket Chain Keep Food Costs Low?

According to the article, Aldi is able to keep costs low by using the following methods and techniques:

Aldi has customers rent and return their own shopping carts.

Their clerks don’t bag your groceries. (It’s a DIY experience.)

Also, they don’t offer free bags. (Bring your own, pay for Aldi bags, or carry things out in your hands.)

This may be a little more work for the shopper but as noted in the article, you're going to save a bundle compared to other stores.

There is a List of Recommended Items That Massachusetts Shoppers Should Buy from Aldi's

The Ramsey article also lists the best things to buy at Aldi including the following:

Baking supplies

Fresh produce

Wine

Chocolate

Cheese

Canned goods (which can be as low as $0.65 per can!)

Ramsey Tip: Aldi's specials change up each week. As you’re meal planning and creating your shopping list, search your zip code on their website to see what’s on sale in your area!

Aldi Has Over 21 Locations in Massachusetts

According to the grocer's website, Aldi has 21 locations throughout Massachusetts including the bigger areas like Worcester, Springfield, and Brockton. You should be able to find an ALDI fairly close to you and start seeing your food costs decrease immediately. You can check out the complete list of Massachusetts Aldi locations by going here.

