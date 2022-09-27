Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?

Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.

Where is the Most Affordable City in New England?

If you are able to stay on top of bills and even have the financial ability to buy a home you may be wondering where you can live where you won't have to pay an arm and a leg. If you want to live in New England specifically a New England city, you may want to give Torrington, CT a shot.

Why Torrington?

Based in Litchfield County, Torrington has some fun attractions including the Warner Theater, Burr Pond State Park, Sunny Brook State Park, and Hotchkiss-Fyler House Museum just to name a few. In addition to the city's attractions, buying a home in Torrington is on the affordable side. As a matter of fact, this is what Clever reported in August of 2022 when it came to buying a home in Torrington:

Based strictly on price-to-income ratio, Torrington, Connecticut is the cheapest place to buy a home in New England. With a PTI ratio of just 2.4, residents can comfortably afford to buy a house on the local median household income of $63,172.

You can learn more about Torrington, CT by checking out the city's official website.

