Where it’s Cheapest to Live in All of Massachusetts

Massachusetts has something for everyone. If you're looking for a top state to raise a family, Massachusetts is a prime choice. If you're looking for a state with a sound education, Massachusetts also flourishes in that area. If you are looking for a state that has areas of beautiful mountains and wide open spaces, along with the downtown hustle and bustle spotlighting live music, art, and high-tech jobs, Massachusetts is second to none.

Where are the Most Adorable Places to Live in Massachusetts?

If you're considering moving to Massachusetts but looking for some of the most affordable cities to live in, you've come to the right place. Houzeo.com recently released a study analyzing the 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts in 2025. According to the site, the analysis weighed several factors, including the following:

Median Home Value

Median House Rent

Cost of Living Compared to the National Average

Median Household Income

Population

Below, we spotlight the top five places to live in Massachusetts for 2025.

The Five Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts for 2025

#5 Holyoke Holyoke St.

Median Home Value for Holyoke: $309,611

Median House Rent for Holyoke: $1,525

Cost of Living in Holyoke Compared to the National Average: 3.8%

Median Household Income for Holyoke: $49,007

Population for Holyoke: 37,628

#4 Chicopee Springfield St.

Median Home Value for Chicopee: $301,948

Median House Rent for Chicopee: $1,650

Cost of Living in Chicopee Compared to the National Average: 3.8%

Median Household Income for Chicopee: $63,866

Population for Chicopee: 54,838

#3 Pittsfield Lake Onota (view from Dan Casey Memorial Drive)

Median Home Value for Pittsfield: $297,911

Median House Rent for Pittsfield: $1,500

Cost of Living in Pittsfield Compared to the National Average: 4.1%

Median Household Income for Pittsfield: $66,859

Population for Pittsfield: 43,076

#2 Springfield Basketball Hall of Fame

Median Home Value for Springfield: $232,534

Median House Rent for Springfield: $1,750

Cost of Living in Springfield Compared to the National Average: 3.8%

Median Household Income for Springfield: $47,677

Population for Springfield: 153,672

#1 North Adams Main St.

Median Home Value for North Adams: $245,838

Median House Rent for North Adams: $1,350

Cost of Living in North Adams Compared to the National Average: 4.1%

Median Household Income for North Adams: $49,525

Population for North Adams: 12,483

