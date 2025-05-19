Where it’s Cheapest to Live in All of Massachusetts
Massachusetts has something for everyone. If you're looking for a top state to raise a family, Massachusetts is a prime choice. If you're looking for a state with a sound education, Massachusetts also flourishes in that area. If you are looking for a state that has areas of beautiful mountains and wide open spaces, along with the downtown hustle and bustle spotlighting live music, art, and high-tech jobs, Massachusetts is second to none.
Where are the Most Adorable Places to Live in Massachusetts?
If you're considering moving to Massachusetts but looking for some of the most affordable cities to live in, you've come to the right place. Houzeo.com recently released a study analyzing the 10 Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts in 2025. According to the site, the analysis weighed several factors, including the following:
- Median Home Value
- Median House Rent
- Cost of Living Compared to the National Average
- Median Household Income
- Population
Below, we spotlight the top five places to live in Massachusetts for 2025.
The Five Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts for 2025
- Median Home Value for Holyoke: $309,611
- Median House Rent for Holyoke: $1,525
- Cost of Living in Holyoke Compared to the National Average: 3.8%
- Median Household Income for Holyoke: $49,007
- Population for Holyoke: 37,628
- Median Home Value for Chicopee: $301,948
- Median House Rent for Chicopee: $1,650
- Cost of Living in Chicopee Compared to the National Average: 3.8%
- Median Household Income for Chicopee: $63,866
- Population for Chicopee: 54,838
- Median Home Value for Pittsfield: $297,911
- Median House Rent for Pittsfield: $1,500
- Cost of Living in Pittsfield Compared to the National Average: 4.1%
- Median Household Income for Pittsfield: $66,859
- Population for Pittsfield: 43,076
Median Home Value for Springfield: $232,534
Median House Rent for Springfield: $1,750
Cost of Living in Springfield Compared to the National Average: 3.8%
Median Household Income for Springfield: $47,677
Population for Springfield: 153,672
Median Home Value for North Adams: $245,838
Median House Rent for North Adams: $1,350
Cost of Living in North Adams Compared to the National Average: 4.1%
Median Household Income for North Adams: $49,525
Population for North Adams: 12,483
