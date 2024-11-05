Massachusetts seems to have it all for families and everyday living. The Bay State has been recognized numerous times for its superb education system. It has been named a top state to raise families along with being recognized as one of America's top tech states. Plus, you can live in small rural areas while still having access to nearby bigger cities like Boston and Worcester. Massachusetts certainly has something for everyone.

As we all know it's been difficult to make ends meet lately. Rent, property taxes, bills, and everyday household items keep increasing making it difficult to live comfortably. If living in Massachusetts without breaking the bank is something you are interested in, there are a few cities you may want to consider.

What are Some of the Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts?

Houzeo recently released a list of the 10 cheapest places to live in Massachusetts. In compiling the information, Houzeo considered the average household income, median list price, median house rent, and the population of the cities. Before we reveal the cheapest place to live in Massachusetts for 2024 let's take a look at the two cities that just missed the top spot.

Pittsfield is the third cheapest place to live in Massachusetts according to Houzeo. Here's the breakdown of Berkshire County's largest city:

Median Home Value: $297,911

Median House Rent: $1,500

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 4.1%

Median Household Income: $66,859

Population: 43,076

A Few Fun things to do in Pittsfield:

Take a tour of the Berkshire Museum

Catch a show at the Colonial Theater

View one of the best 4th of July parades in the country.

Springfield is the second cheapest place to live in Massachusetts according to Houzeo. Here's the breakdown of Massachusetts' third-largest city.

Median Home Value: $232,534

Median House Rent: $1,750

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 3.8%

Median Household Income: $47,677

Population:153,672

A Few Fun things to do in Springfield:

Check out the Basketball Hall of Fame

Take a tour of Bright Nights in Forest Park

Explore The Amazing Word of Dr. Seuss Museum

The #1 Cheapest Place to Live in Massachusetts for 2024

North Adams is the cheapest place to live in Massachusetts for 2024 according to Houzeo. Here's the breakdown of Berkshire County's smallest city.

Median Home Value: $245,838

Median House Rent: $1,350

Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 4.1%

Median Household Income: $49,525

Population: 12,483

A Few Fun things to do in North Adams:

Take a tour of Mass Moca

Explore Natural Bridge State Park

Taste one of the most beloved hot dogs around from Jack's Hot Dog Stand

You can view Houzeo's entire list of cheapest places to live in Massachusetts by going here.

