Massachusetts Small City Named Cheapest Place to Live in Entire State for 2024
Massachusetts seems to have it all for families and everyday living. The Bay State has been recognized numerous times for its superb education system. It has been named a top state to raise families along with being recognized as one of America's top tech states. Plus, you can live in small rural areas while still having access to nearby bigger cities like Boston and Worcester. Massachusetts certainly has something for everyone.
As we all know it's been difficult to make ends meet lately. Rent, property taxes, bills, and everyday household items keep increasing making it difficult to live comfortably. If living in Massachusetts without breaking the bank is something you are interested in, there are a few cities you may want to consider.
What are Some of the Cheapest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Houzeo recently released a list of the 10 cheapest places to live in Massachusetts. In compiling the information, Houzeo considered the average household income, median list price, median house rent, and the population of the cities. Before we reveal the cheapest place to live in Massachusetts for 2024 let's take a look at the two cities that just missed the top spot.
Pittsfield is the third cheapest place to live in Massachusetts according to Houzeo. Here's the breakdown of Berkshire County's largest city:
- Median Home Value: $297,911
- Median House Rent: $1,500
- Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 4.1%
- Median Household Income: $66,859
- Population: 43,076
A Few Fun things to do in Pittsfield:
- Take a tour of the Berkshire Museum
- Catch a show at the Colonial Theater
- View one of the best 4th of July parades in the country.
Springfield is the second cheapest place to live in Massachusetts according to Houzeo. Here's the breakdown of Massachusetts' third-largest city.
- Median Home Value: $232,534
- Median House Rent: $1,750
- Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 3.8%
- Median Household Income: $47,677
- Population:153,672
A Few Fun things to do in Springfield:
- Check out the Basketball Hall of Fame
- Take a tour of Bright Nights in Forest Park
- Explore The Amazing Word of Dr. Seuss Museum
The #1 Cheapest Place to Live in Massachusetts for 2024
North Adams is the cheapest place to live in Massachusetts for 2024 according to Houzeo. Here's the breakdown of Berkshire County's smallest city.
Median Home Value: $245,838
Median House Rent: $1,350
Cost of Living Compared to National Average: 4.1%
Median Household Income: $49,525
Population: 12,483
A Few Fun things to do in North Adams:
- Take a tour of Mass Moca
- Explore Natural Bridge State Park
- Taste one of the most beloved hot dogs around from Jack's Hot Dog Stand
You can view Houzeo's entire list of cheapest places to live in Massachusetts by going here.
