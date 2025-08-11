Anyone who lives or has friends or relatives who live in Massachusetts knows that it can be very expensive to live in the Bay State. According to Zillow, the statewide average home price in 2025 is $662,254. For renters, the statewide average rent in Massachusetts is $3,200 per month, which is roughly 52% higher than the national average of about $2,100.

While it seems like it's impossible to purchase a home or rent in Massachusetts. There's still hope. The key thing is you have to be willing to do your homework, explore many areas, and broaden your horizons. There are many smaller cities and towns in Massachusetts that are perfect for potential homeowners, renters, and families.

The Top Three Most Affordable Places in Massachusetts

If you're interested in moving to Massachusetts without breaking the bank, these are the top three most affordable places to live in the Bay State, according to reAlpha.

#3 Pittsfield

According to reAlpha, Pittsfield offers scenic living with a lower cost of living than most of Massachusetts. Pittsfield's cost of living is ~4.1% below the national average.

Median home value: ~$298,000

Average rent: ~$1,500/month

#2 Springfield

According to reAlpha, Springfield delivers big-city benefits with one of the lowest costs of living in Massachusetts. Springfield's cost of living is about 3.8% below the national average, and it's one of the few urban centers in the state that remains truly budget-friendly.

Median home value: ~$283,000

Average rent: ~$1,750/month

#1 North Adams

According to reAlpha, when people search for the cheapest cities in Massachusetts or affordable towns in MA, North Adams consistently stands out. Housing costs in North Adams are 22% lower than the state average and 4% below the national average; it's the most budget-friendly place to live in the Commonwealth.

Median home value: ~$246,000

Average rent: ~$1,350/month

Explore more affordable Massachusetts cities by going here.

