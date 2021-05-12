Check Out A Historic Display In Downtown GB

While you are strolling in the heart of downtown Great Barrington, it is highly suggested that you make a stop at The Clinton Church Restoration Project located at 9 Elm Court as residents and tourists can check out an informative outdoor interpretive display that focuses on both the past and future via a 8 panel kiosk that brings us a comprehensive lesson in African-American history. This event spotlights the church's 150 years of service to Berkshire's south county residents in Great Barrington and it's surrounding areas.

If you recall, W.E.B. DuBois was a frequent visitor of this historic church as he attended services on a regular basis when he returned to his beloved south county hometown and the facility continues to honor his legacy. The presentation also focuses on The Reverend Esther Dozier who served as the first female pastor at Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church as her passionate sermons focused on injustice and intolerance in our society.

This exhibit is entitled: "Clinton A.M.E. Zion Church: A Sustainable Future for a Historic Church" as the exhibit also focuses on prominent African-American Berkshire residents. Church board member, Beth Carlson is credited for designing this unique windmill shaped display that allows visitors to turn these 2 X 3 panels manually by hand as they can experience the exhibit first hand.

Graduate students from Glassberg's Museum and Historic Site Interpretation, Mike Mederios, Nichole Green and Danielle Radd have been credited with the actual research, writing and preparation of this presentation. U-Mass Professor David Glassberg also commented that everyone in attendance will be enlightened by a unique learning experience:

"We are very pleases to help Clinton Church restoration bring this historic church and congregation to the public. The exhibit's handsome look and innovative design nicely compliments it's educational quality and value".

The exhibit has been funded by our friends at Housatonic Heritage. You can learn more about this project by logging on to The Clinton Church's web site

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of .Beth Carlson who actively serves as a board member for The Clinton Church Restoration Project for on-air and on-line usage)

