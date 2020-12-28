Check Out “A Real Art Party”

The Berkshire Art Association is teaming up with the Storefront Artist Project as they present a "Call for Art" in conjunction with their virtual 10 by 10 R-A-P (Real Art Party) which will be available to all on-line on Thursday, February 18th 2021.

Artists who would like to show off their creations can submit their works between January 7th and January 28th, 2021 as you can either upload your images and sign up for a designated drop-off time. All art work will be included in a raffle drawing as all proceeds will benefit art students throughout Berkshire county.

All artwork must measure 10 inches by 10 inches prepared with a wire or hooks for prompt display. Up to 3 pieces will be accepted and an ART ID MUST be attached to the back of each piece that is donated for viewing. You can log on here to register and submit your information. Drop-offs will take place at The Berkshire Museum, located at 39 South Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

All submissions will be added to The Artist's Registry. You can follow all the latest developments by logging on to The Berkshire Art Association's web site. The LIVE virtual event will begin at 6 pm on February 18th with a sneak peek virtual walking tour and the art raffle will commence at 7 pm.

All proceeds benefit BAA Fellowships for college art majors and future art field trips for high school art classes. Art students will be admitted for FREE to The Berkshire Museum. Masks MUST be worn and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced.

If you have any questions, you can e-mail: 10x10@berkshireartassociation.org

