Erin Laundry of Pittsfield sat down with "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday to expound on her experience filming and being a contestant on "Lego Masters" on FOX. Will she win that $100,000? Viewers can watch episode 3 on Wednesday night at 9 p.m.

Hosted by Will Arnett, "LEGO Masters" is currently airing season 3 on FOX.

Laundry, a Pittsfield native and a 1994 graduate of Pittsfield High School, is a lover and a connoisseur of everything LEGO even owning a LEGO themed business! She and her family own "Bottomless Bricks".

Bottomless Bricks is a LEGO® brick themed birthday party and play space where kids of all abilities can gather and develop their imagination, focus, and social skills in a friendly, non-judgemental space.

Located in Adams from October 2019 until March of 2020 (closed due to COVID), Bottomless Bricks is slated to reopen later this year in a new location in Pittsfield.

I ended up falling into this hobby out of supporting my family because I raised boys and my husband got into it. I would be that one who got up on Saturday mornings and go around to garage sales and see if I could find some LEGO bargains and bring them home for everybody and we ended up having so many LEGO, I said let's start a business.

So, when I opened the business, I had to start making displays for the window and displays for the store and create builds for events, so that's when I started creating my own builds...out of those builds, I caught the attention of a casting agent. I ended up trying out for Season 2 with my husband, we didn't make it, but I learned a lot in the process and became determined to get on Season 3. -Erin Laundry

Laundry, eventually through social media, was able to get the attention of a potential new partner (Liz) and succeeded in getting on the show.

Upcoming Episode Information

Episode three (airing 10/5) is a Wild West-themed challenge where the builders will embrace their technical abilities by creating bull-riding characters. The strength of the builds gets tested when the characters saddle up on a mechanical bull with ten levels of intensity.

Immunity is also on the line with the golden brick given to the team with the sturdiest and most compelling character.

About This Season

Season 3 of LEGO MASTERS features 24 contestants competing in pairs in the show’s most ambitious challenges to date including a NASA-themed episode, a LEGO dog show and more.

LEGO MASTERS teams are competing to earn a $100,000 cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTER.

New episodes air every Wednesday at 9/8c on FOX, following the hit series THE MASKED SINGER. LEGO MASTERS is hosted by actor and executive producer Will Arnett and judged by LEGO employees and expert Brickmasters Jamie Berard and Amy Corbett.

GO ERIN AND LIZ!