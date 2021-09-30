Check Out Super Resorts And Casinos That Are Only An Hour Or Two Drive From The Berkshires
The Casinos I listed are a drive away, no flying involved, making your stay a fun time and only a few hours drive away.
The first one on our list is Mohegan Sun, located in Uncasville, Connecticut.
This is a place we would take company fun days to. Here's why. Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to three unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, 2 world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, great restaurants, and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat arena.
MGM Grand In Springfield,MA
The MGM In Springfield is about an hour's drive from the center of the Berkshires. It is smaller, but has a great atmosphere, with gaming, shows, bowling alley, movie theatre, taproom just to name a few.
Plainridge Park and Casino Plainridge, MA
Plainridge Park Casino provides excitement, winning, and hometown comfort. Along with the hometown comfort, you can enjoy the latest and greatest slot machines, video poker, and electronic table games while enjoying drink service in their open-floor casino.
Encore Boston Harbor, Everett, MA
This resort casino has dramatic stairs and a merry-go-round, People who have been there saying it has a Vegas-style to it. Opulent restaurants, gaming, and a beer garden.
This Resort Casino Came In At Number One On The List Of Casinos That Are Not In Vegas. This was voted by experts. We Have been to this place too!
Foxwoods Resort Casino, Mashantucket, Connecticut
Foxwoods Resort Casino features deluxe accommodations, fine dining, a wide variety of entertainment attractions, and shopping. They also have a comedy Corner.
