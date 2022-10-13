Check Out This Spooky Attraction Right Here in The Berkshires! (PHOTOS)

With Halloween just around the corner, nothing is more fun than attending Halloween attractions, haunted houses, or just Halloween light displays in general. Because once Halloween is over, well... I won't say just yet, but you get the idea. (Wink wink)

I'm going to not lie, there's not a whole ton of attractions here in the Berkshires and usually requires an hour drive out to the Albany NY, or Springfield area. By the way Field of Horrors in Troy was awesome! Anyhow, check out this amazing Halloween attraction right here in our backyard!

Check Out This Spooky Attraction in The Berkshires! This Haunted Attraction Is a Must-See! Located at 1356 Church St. North Adams MA.

Nathan Samson Nathan Samson loading...

This has been the second year for Nathan Samson and his crew for decking his property for Halloween goers to enjoy an awesome haunted light display for all of Berkshire County and beyond!

It was tough this year with timing to get the display going. But of course, it is an absolute necessity! I’m glad we got there. - Nathan Samson

Nathan has been doing Holiday Decorating for over a decade now and has been his passion since young age.If you need any advice when it comes to decorating like Clark Griswold from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, he's the man to ask!

The display is open nightly to the public on 1356 Church St. in North Adams from 5:30-10 p.m. Bring the entire family! Any donations are greatly appreciated towards not only funding more light displays, but to also help those fighting cancer courtesy of PopCares.

