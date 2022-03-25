Cheers! Pittsfield UNICO Wine Tasting Fundraiser Back for 2022

As the world continues to return to some kind of normal, annual events that have taken a few years off are back in action.

One of Pittsfield, Massachusett's favorite annual fundraiser, the UNICO Wine Tasting, is finally back in 2022.

The Pittsfield Chapter of UNICO, which has been serving Berkshire County since 1987 is back with one of their largest events of the year after taking the past two years off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UNICO of Pittsfield organization is well respected in the Berkshire County area and is a very active group that lives by the national motto “Service Above Self.” Through various fundraisers, such as the wine tasting, their annual golf tournament, and the annual Taste of Italy dinner, the group has provided assistance to the sick and needy and has granted numerous educational scholarships to local high school seniors and continuing education students.

Our biggest fundraising events are our Annual Wine Tasting (April), Annual Golf Tournament (August), UNICO Berkshire County Baseball Hall of Fame (November), and Taste of Italy (October).

Nationally, the Pittsfield UNICO Chapter was selected as one of the Most Outstanding Chapters at the 2003-2004 and 2004-2005 conventions. The chapter was also more recently recognized nationally on the group's 25th anniversary.

The 13th annual wine tasting returns to Berkshire Hills Country Club on Friday, April 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to wine and spirit tastings, the event promises exciting raffle prizes and even some homemade specialities. Entertainment will follow the tasting.

Tickets are $30 per person and are available at the door or in advance at Elm Street Hardware.

