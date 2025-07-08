Despite the fact that many great burger joint exist in Massachusetts, it's not necessarily the state that comes to the top of your head when you think of great burgers, or cheeseburgers for that matter. The New England states are typically known for their seafood, while the burgers here tend to take a backseat to that, or should I say the back burner (pun intended)? But recently, an upscale spot that seems to have a storied reputation for its burgers, was named for having the best cheeseburger in the state.

Our good friends at the popular food publication, 'Love Food', have released their picks for the Best Cheeseburgers in Every State. While it's definitely not the first time they have had a list as such, it seems like they add just a little bit more to it every year, so multiple states end up with more than one "best cheeseburger in the state". Unfortunately, Massachusetts has just one spot that was singled out for it.

What Upscale Restaurant Has the Best Cheeseburger in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be out on the east coast and find yourself between Salem and Boston, or as they call it, "on the North Shore", there is Lynn, MA. It's the eighth largest municipality in the Bay State and is home to the best cheeseburger in the state at a spot known as The Blue Ox.

In the midst of the Summer months, this is the perfect to stop in at if you're craving a great cheeseburger. Here's what 'Love Food' says about the high-end establishment:

Winner of Boston Magazine’s 'Battle of the Burger' competition three years in a row between 2013 and 2015, the Sin Burger at The Blue Ox is a must-try. The patty is thick and flavorful, and applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and truffle aioli round out this award-winning offering. Talk about umami.

While it has the best cheeseburger in the state, you can tell by just their full menu, they have some other great dishes as well...

By now, I think you get the idea! They serves plenty of great dishes in general. But that is one more spot to add to your list of places to hit up during a Summer road trip on the eastern side of the Bay State. And besides, they have the best cheeseburger in Massachusetts!

