Chew the Fat with GB Town Manager Mark Pruhenski

Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski will host another virtual coffee talk this Wednesday morning (Oct. 28) from 10-11 a.m. via Zoom. These virtual gatherings with the Town Manager have been a hit as attendees have been able to ask questions and discuss town issues and concerns. If you want COVID-19 updates, upcoming winter parking ban details, the downtown Trick-Or-Treat rules and guidelines, feel free to ask. Of course you can ask anything you want releated to Great Barrington and Houatonic.

Here are the details and log-in information for the virtual chat:

Link to the Zoom Meeting

Meeting ID: 235 934 2512

Passcode: 478620